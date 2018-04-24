Report: Pelicans Pick Up 2018-19 Option On Alvin Gentry’s Contract

The New Orleans Pelicans recently informed head coach Alvin Gentry that the franchise will pick up the $4 million option on his contract for the 2018-19 season, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Prior to the sweep of the Blazers in the opening round of Western Playoffs, New Orleans informed coach Alvin Gentry that the team was picking up the 2018-19 team option on his contract, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2018

General manager Dell Demps told Gentry of the Pelicans’ decision prior to the opening-round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers, league sources said. The Pelicans’ assistant coaching staff, including associate head coach Darren Erman, Chris Finch and Fred Vinson, also had their contract options picked up, league sources said. Gentry signed an original four-year deal with a team option in 2015.

After going just 64-100 in his first two years as Pelicans coach, Gentry led New Orleans to a 48-34 record this season and their first playoff series win since 2008.

The Pels now await either the Warriors or the Spurs in the second round.

