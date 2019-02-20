Report: Pelicans to Re-Engage NBA About Shutting Down Anthony Davis

by February 20, 2019
1,550

The Pelicans’ front-office reportedly plans to “re-engage” the NBA about the possibility of shutting down Anthony Davis for the remainder of the season.

New Orleans had explored the option of sitting out its superstar forward after he requested a trade last month, but the League stepped in and said he had to play if healthy.

The two shots Anthony Davis hoisted in the All-Star Game should be the last two shots he attempts all season. Column for SportsWednesday in the @nytimes –> https://t.co/rtDWT3BxCo— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 19, 2019

AD maintated his stance during All-Star weekend that he wants out of New Orleans.

Per The NY Times:

Davis made it clear Sunday night after his quiet cameo that he still wants to play out the season. As much as N.B.A. Commissioner Adam Silver wants the same, Silver conceded in an interview Sunday with ESPN Radio that the awkward dance resulting from Davis’s trade demand had indeed “become a distraction.”


“It’s a very unhealthy situation for the team and, frankly, for Anthony as well,” Silver said.

There were strong signals in Charlotte that the Pelicans — with Danny Ferry now serving as their acting general manager in the wake of Friday’s firing of Dell Demps — intend to re-engage the N.B.A. this week in hopes of convincing league officials to rethink their stance about forcing them to play Davis.

The N.B.A. Players Association would presumably get involved if New Orleans is successful, but I’d advise the Pelicans to hold firm. Take any fine that comes. The team has played better, scrappier ball without Davis anyway — and heaven forbid he suffers a serious injury in the regular season’s dog days.

