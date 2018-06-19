Report: Philadelphia 76ers Attempting to Acquire Top-5 Draft Pick

by June 19, 2018
1,456

The Philadelphia 76ers have plenty of picks to play with in the 2018 NBA Draft and are reportedly looking to package them together in an attempt to acquire a top-5 pick, per Sports Illustrated’s Jake Fischer.

No team has more selections in the draft than the Sixers, who hold picks 10, 26, 38, 39, 56 and 60. With 11 players already under contract for 2018-19, it’s extremely unlikely Philadelphia decides to keep all of those selections.

If the 76ers can trade into the top-5, it’ll be the fifth straight year they hold a top-5 pick. Their selections over the past four years include Markelle Fultz, Ben Simmons, Jahlil Okafor and Joel Embiid. Any trade that’s done will have to be signed off on by coach Brett Brown, who’s filling in for former general manager Bryan Colangelo.

RELATED: Brett Brown says Sixers Need a ‘High-Level’ Free Agent

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Michael Porter Jr. is Cavs Top Choice at No. 8

3 mins ago
18
NBA

Report: Cavs Won’t Know LeBron James’ Decision By the NBA Draft

8 hours ago
3,867
luka doncic warning nba draft
NBA

Luka Doncic Sends Warning To Teams That Pass on Him

1 day ago
4,184
nba one-and-done rule 2021
NBA

NBA Memo: One-and-Done Rule Could Be Gone by 2021

4 days ago
1,196
kawhi leonard trade lakers
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Wants Trade From Spurs

4 days ago
14,374
College

Collin Sexton is Bringing Old School Attitude Back To The NBA 🐂

5 days ago
2,212
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Michael Porter Jr. is Cavs Top Choice at No. 8

3 mins ago
18
dennis schroder trade

Report: Hawks Make Dennis Schroder Available for Trade

54 mins ago
769

Report: Philadelphia 76ers Attempting to Acquire Top-5 Draft Pick

1 hour ago
1,456
Michael Porter Jr

Michael Porter Jr on His Doubters, His Health and Scoring

2 hours ago
296
norman powell trade raptors

Report: Raptors Shopping Norman Powell

2 hours ago
2,667