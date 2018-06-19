Report: Philadelphia 76ers Attempting to Acquire Top-5 Draft Pick

The Philadelphia 76ers have plenty of picks to play with in the 2018 NBA Draft and are reportedly looking to package them together in an attempt to acquire a top-5 pick, per Sports Illustrated’s Jake Fischer.

As Jeremy alludes to, the Sixers are indeed continuing calls about moving into the Top 5. They have offered packages of picks, but have thus far rebuked including oft-mentioned Robert Covington and Dario Saric, per sources. https://t.co/o2KkUNLhZg — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 19, 2018

No team has more selections in the draft than the Sixers, who hold picks 10, 26, 38, 39, 56 and 60. With 11 players already under contract for 2018-19, it’s extremely unlikely Philadelphia decides to keep all of those selections.

If the 76ers can trade into the top-5, it’ll be the fifth straight year they hold a top-5 pick. Their selections over the past four years include Markelle Fultz, Ben Simmons, Jahlil Okafor and Joel Embiid. Any trade that’s done will have to be signed off on by coach Brett Brown, who’s filling in for former general manager Bryan Colangelo.

