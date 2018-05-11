Report: Raptors Fire Dwane Casey

The Toronto Raptors have fired head coach Dwane Casey, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Under Casey, the Raptors won a franchise-best 59 games during the 2017-18 regular season, but were swept in the playoffs by the Cavaliers for the second straight year.

In a statement, Raptors president Masai Ujiri called the firing “a very difficult but necessary step” for the franchise.

“After careful consideration, I have decided this is a very difficult but necessary step the franchise must take. As a team, we are constantly trying to grow and improve in order to get to the next level. “We celebrate everything Dwane has done for the organization, we thank him, and we wish him nothing but the best in future. “He was instrumental in creating the identity and culture of who we are as a team, and we are so proud of that.”

In seven seasons with the Raptors, Casey led the team to a regular-season record of 320-238.

