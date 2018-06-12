Report: Raptors To Hire Assistant Nick Nurse as New Head Coach

by June 12, 2018
261

Toronto Raptors assistant Nick Nurse will take over as the team’s new head coach, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Nurse replaces Dwane Casey, who was relieved of his duties in May and was recently hired by the Detroit Pistons.

After coaching the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League to a 35-15 record and a second championship in 2013, Nurse made the jump to the NBA, joining the Raptors organization.

RELATED
Report: Raptors To Explore All Options On Trade Market This Offseason

  
