Report: Raptors To Hire Assistant Nick Nurse as New Head Coach

Toronto Raptors assistant Nick Nurse will take over as the team’s new head coach, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Toronto Raptors are hiring assistant Nick Nurse as the franchise’s new head coach, league sources tell ESPN. Sides are working through details of contract now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2018

Nurse replaces Dwane Casey, who was relieved of his duties in May and was recently hired by the Detroit Pistons.

After coaching the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League to a 35-15 record and a second championship in 2013, Nurse made the jump to the NBA, joining the Raptors organization.

