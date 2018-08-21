Report: Raptors Hiring Spurs Staffer and Kawhi Leonard Friend

Jeremy Castleberry, a close friend of Kawhi Leonard and San Antonio Spurs staffer, is reportedly joining the Toronto Raptors’ coaching staff.

Leonard and Castleberry played high school and college ball together.

ESPN sources: In pursuit of making Toronto feel like home, the Raptors hire Kawhi Leonard's childhood pal Jeremy Castleberry from the Spurs: https://t.co/n3QgH8c4t7

The Raptors acquired Leonard and Danny Green in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick last month.

Per ESPN:

The Raptors would be able to offer Leonard a five-year, $190 million contract next summer. If Leonard leaves the Raptors, he could sign a four-year, $141 million deal with a team with the available salary-cap space.

Hiring Castleberry certainly won’t hurt Toronto’s chances of keeping Leonard.

So far, Leonard’s preference is to sign in Los Angeles with either the Lakers or Clippers next season, sources told Wojnarowski.