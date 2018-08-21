Report: Raptors Hiring Spurs Staffer and Kawhi Leonard Friend

by August 21, 2018
424

Jeremy Castleberry, a close friend of Kawhi Leonard and San Antonio Spurs staffer, is reportedly joining the Toronto Raptors’ coaching staff.

Leonard and Castleberry played high school and college ball together.

The Raptors acquired Leonard and Danny Green in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick last month.

Per ESPN:

The Raptors would be able to offer Leonard a five-year, $190 million contract next summer. If Leonard leaves the Raptors, he could sign a four-year, $141 million deal with a team with the available salary-cap space.

Hiring Castleberry certainly won’t hurt Toronto’s chances of keeping Leonard.

So far, Leonard’s preference is to sign in Los Angeles with either the Lakers or Clippers next season, sources told Wojnarowski.

Related
Gregg Popovich: ‘Time to Move on’ from Kawhi Leonard

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Rudy Gay: ‘I Feel Athletic Again’

1 day ago
3,304
NBA

Report: Bruce Bowen Won’t Return as Clippers TV Analyst After Kawhi Comments

1 week ago
5,632
NBA

Kawhi Leonard Says Thank You to San Antonio

2 weeks ago
1,448
SLAMTV

DeMar DeRozan, Nick Young DOMINATE The Drew League! ⚔️

2 weeks ago
1,329
rudy gay raptors spurs night and day
NBA

Rudy Gay: ‘Night and Day’ Difference Between Spurs, Raptors

2 weeks ago
8,197
tony parker tim duncan coachable
NBA

Tony Parker on Tim Duncan: ‘Most Coachable Great Player of All Time’

2 weeks ago
1,437
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Lance Stephenson Doesn’t Regret Blowing in LeBron James’ Ear

44 mins ago
170

Report: Raptors Hiring Spurs Staffer and Kawhi Leonard Friend

1 hour ago
424

Nike Designer Leo Chang Talks Friendship with Kevin Durant

16 hours ago
846

‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’: Kevin Love Details Panic Attack

16 hours ago
3,986

Kevin Durant on the KD11, His Past with Nike and Speaking His Mind

17 hours ago
3,068