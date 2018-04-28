Report: Rubio Out For Game 1, Could Miss A Few Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio is out for Game 1 against the Rockets and could miss as much as a few weeks with a left hamstring injury, per Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune.

League sources: Jazz PG Ricky Rubio is OUT for Game 1 against Houston, and could miss as much as a few weeks with a hamstring injury — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) April 28, 2018

According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, the early estimation on Rubio’s recovery is 10 days, but a quicker return is possible based on his rehab:

With an early estimation of 10 days on injury following MRI today, Jazz will be challenged to win against Houston without Rubio — who has been playing some of the best basketball of his career. https://t.co/oBcacpbfzx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 28, 2018

Rubio averaged 14 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in Utah’s first round playoff series against OKC.

RELATED

Ricky Rubio: Jazz Play ‘More as a Team’ Than Timberwolves