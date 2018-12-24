Report: Rockets to Sign Austin Rivers

by December 24, 2018
159

Austin Rivers and the Houston Rockets have agreed to a deal, reports Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

Rivers was originally traded to the Suns with Kelly Oubre earlier this month, but Phoenix’s front office and Rivers agreed he was a better fit with a veteran team and parted ways.

The signing comes days after Chris Paul, Rivers’ former teammate of five years, suffered a right hamstring injury.

Rivers, 26, is expected to sign a one-year, fully guaranteed deal. He averaged 7.2 points per game for the Wizards this season.

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

MAD NICE: Vernon Maxwell Was One Hell of a Hooper 💯

4 days ago
1,569
NBA

Kelly Oubre ‘Wasn’t Really Surprised’ By Trade to the Suns

5 days ago
9,853
NBA

‘He’s the Best Offensive Player I’ve Ever Seen’: James Harden Drops 47 on Utah

6 days ago
2,749
NBA

James Harden Will Not ‘Tell’ on Himself Getting Away With Travel vs Jazz

6 days ago
3,095
NBA

Report: Suns to Part Ways with Austin Rivers

6 days ago
2,102
NBA

Report: Trevor Ariza Traded to Washington for Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers

1 week ago
7,517
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Rockets to Sign Austin Rivers

3 hours ago
159

Post Up: Steph Curry Finishes with 42 Points Against Clippers

4 hours ago
324
Markelle Fultz

Elton Brand: ‘To Be Determined’ If Markelle Fultz Plays Again This Season

16 hours ago
2,154
bradley beal wizards post up

Post Up: Bradley Beal Leads Wiz To 3OT Win 🔥

1 day ago
1,002
sharife cooper mceachern

Sharife Cooper & McEachern Win City of Palms Championship! 🏆

1 day ago
114