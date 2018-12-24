Report: Rockets to Sign Austin Rivers

Austin Rivers and the Houston Rockets have agreed to a deal, reports Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

Source: Rockets, guard Austin Rivers agree to deal https://t.co/865sHBe5uB — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 23, 2018

Rivers was originally traded to the Suns with Kelly Oubre earlier this month, but Phoenix’s front office and Rivers agreed he was a better fit with a veteran team and parted ways.

The signing comes days after Chris Paul, Rivers’ former teammate of five years, suffered a right hamstring injury.

Rivers, 26, is expected to sign a one-year, fully guaranteed deal. He averaged 7.2 points per game for the Wizards this season.