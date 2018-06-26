Report: Rockets ‘Still All in’ Pursuing LeBron James

by June 26, 2018
451

James Harden appears not to have double-checked with his front-office when stating that the Rockets have all the weapons they need to win the NBA championship.

Houston is reportedly “still all in” on the LeBron James sweepstakes this summer.

It remains to be seen if LeBron opts for free agency by declining his $35.6 million player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers for next season by Friday’s deadline.

Per USA Today:

As was the case with [Chris] Paul last summer when he forced his way out with the Clippers, it remains possible that James could opt in to his current deal and force a trade to a team like the Rockets by making it clear that he’ll opt out and leave in free agency if the Cavs don’t comply. And while Houston is considered a longshot to land James, that isn’t about to keep Rockets general manager/newly-named Executive of the Year Daryl Morey from trying.

According to a person with knowledge of their situation, the Rockets are still all in on pursuing James – even if Harden made it clear that it was hardly a necessity.

The specifics of James’ process remain unclear, but there’s a good chance he won’t ultimately talk directly with officials from any team.

Related
Report: LeBron Doesn’t Want Elaborate Recruiting Pitches

    
You Might Also Like
james harden mvp speech
NBA

James Harden Gives MVP Acceptance Speech

4 hours ago
370
NBA

James Harden: Rockets Don’t Need Marquee Free Agents

6 hours ago
1,555
NBA

JaVale McGee Hopes to Re-Sign in Golden State

7 hours ago
1,529
NBA

Kyrie Irving ‘Cool’ With Collin Sexton Wearing No. 2 Cavs Jersey

7 hours ago
1,415
NBA

Introducing the First-Ever LeagueFits All-Drip Teams 💧

19 hours ago
2,723
NBA

Report: Spurs to Keep Kawhi Leonard or Trade Him to Eastern Conference

1 day ago
7,243
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
magic johnson resign lakers two summers

Magic Johnson To Resign if Lakers Don’t Turn Around in Two Summers

6 mins ago
15

Nike Basketball’s NY vs. NY: Week One Recap 🎥

36 mins ago
20

Report: Rockets ‘Still All in’ Pursuing LeBron James

2 hours ago
451
james harden mvp speech

James Harden Gives MVP Acceptance Speech

4 hours ago
370

Zion Williamson is a High School Legend: The Official Mixtape 🎥

4 hours ago
193