Report: Rockets Trying to Trade Carmelo to Clear Roster Spot for Kenneth Faried

by January 19, 2019
After agreeing to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, forward Kenneth Faried plans to sign with the Houston Rockets, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston will have to create a roster spot for Faried, who will likely be inserted into the starting lineup to replace injured center Clint Capela. According to Wojnarowski, the team is “aggressively working to find a trade for the exiled Carmelo Anthony before Monday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline.”

The Nets acquired Faried in the offseason, but he has appeared in just 12 games.

