Report: Russell Westbrook Began ‘Quietly Grumbling’ After First Round Exit

Russell Westbrook reportedly began to express displeasure with the state of affairs in OKC after the Thunder were booted out of the postseason in the first round for the third year in a row.

Paul George kicked things into overdrive by demanding his own exit from OKC, ending up on the LA Clippers alongside Kawhi Leonard.

Kawhi Leonard sold Paul George on the idea of winning a championship together. Both players also wanted to play for Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.



Leonard and George are coming home. And they did it together.https://t.co/Zhme2CCRm6 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) July 8, 2019

Westbrook, 30, and the team’s front-office are now said to be discussing the possibility of a trade for the former MVP.

Per The Undefeated:

According to sources, since George, Westbrook and the Thunder suffered a disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs in April, Westbrook has been quietly grumbling about the team’s struggles and may want out. George, meanwhile, beat him to the punch. George asked his agent, Aaron Mintz, to tell Thunder general manager Sam Presti not only that was he requesting a trade but also that he wanted to join forces with Leonard, sources said. The call was a tough one for Mintz. According to a source, George and his family had felt welcomed by the Thunder organization and were treated in spectacular fashion. But the trade request demonstrated how disappointed George was with the team’s season and how much he wanted to join Leonard. A source also said traveling to Oklahoma City (and Indiana) wasn’t easy for George’s family, which is based in the L.A. area. Mintz worked with a stunned Presti to find a fair solution for both sides, a source said. The Thunder then engaged in talks with the Clippers and Raptors, the two teams Leonard was open to playing for. (A source told The Undefeated early last week that there was “no way” Leonard was going to sign as a free agent with James, Davis and the Lakers despite speculation they were the front-runners.)

