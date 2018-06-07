Report: Philadelphia 76ers and Bryan Colangelo Part Ways

Bryan Colangelo has resigned from his role as president and general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers in the wake of reports connecting him to Twitter accounts that were used to bash current and former members of the organization, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Philadelphia and Bryan Colangelo have agreed to part ways, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 7, 2018

In the wake of the twitter burner account probe, Bryan Colangelo's departure in Philadelphia is expected to be described as a resignation, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 7, 2018

A statement from 76ers managing partner Josh Harris confirmed that the resignation was directly related to the alleged burner accounts.

Statement from 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris: pic.twitter.com/eCmz42FD7P — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 7, 2018

Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, admitted that she was the Twitter fingers behind each of the secret accounts.

Law firm hired by 76ers: “The evidence supports the conclusion that Ms. Barbara Bottini, Mr. Colangelo’s wife, established the Twitter accounts and posted content on those accounts. When interviewed, Ms. Bottini admitted establishing and operating the accounts.” — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) June 7, 2018

Coach Brett Brown will take over basketball operations while the Sixers find their next general manager. Jerry Colangelo, Bryan’s father, will stay on as a senior advisor through the end of the year.