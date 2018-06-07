Report: Philadelphia 76ers and Bryan Colangelo Part Ways

by June 07, 2018
462

Bryan Colangelo has resigned from his role as president and general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers in the wake of reports connecting him to Twitter accounts that were used to bash current and former members of the organization, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A statement from 76ers managing partner Josh Harris confirmed that the resignation was directly related to the alleged burner accounts.

Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, admitted that she was the Twitter fingers behind each of the secret accounts.

Coach Brett Brown will take over basketball operations while the Sixers find their next general manager. Jerry Colangelo, Bryan’s father, will stay on as a senior advisor through the end of the year.

 
You Might Also Like
bryan colangelo sixers ownership
NBA

Report: Sixers Ownership Met To Discuss Colangelo’s Future

1 day ago
552
NBA

Report: Monty Williams to Return to Coaching as Top Assistant for the Sixers

2 days ago
686
NBA

Report: 76ers Hire Firm to Investigate Alleged Colangelo Burner Accounts 🕵️

3 days ago
772
bryan colangelo wife twitter
NBA

Report: Twitter Probe ‘Increasingly Focused’ on Bryan Colangelo’s Wife

6 days ago
2,487
NBA

Report: Alleged Bryan Colangelo Burner Tweeted During Media Availability 🤔

1 week ago
3,113
NBA

Bryan Colangelo: ‘Someone’s Out to Get Me’

1 week ago
967
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Anonymous Cavaliers Veteran: ‘No Doubt’ We’d Be Up 3-0 in Finals With Kyrie

5 mins ago
14

Report: Kevin Durant Plans to Re-Sign With Golden State

13 mins ago
241

Enes Kanter Continues To Try To Recruit LeBron James To New York 😂

58 mins ago
796

Chris Bosh on LeBron: ‘I Think He Goes to Houston. It’s a Star Power League’

2 hours ago
658

The SLAM Legend of the Week: Ben Wallace 💪

3 hours ago
303