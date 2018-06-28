Report: Spurs ‘Fully Engaged’ in Trade Talks with Several Teams on Kawhi 😳

Here we go.

According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs are “fully engaged” in trade talks with several teams on Kawhi Leonard, including the Lakers and the Celtics:

The Spurs are fully engaged in trade talks with several teams on Kawhi Leonard, including the Lakers and Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. Boston has long had the assets that the Spurs most covet in a potential Leonard trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018

The Spurs can still play long game with Leonard, try to repair relationship and get to a place where they’re comfortable offering $219M super max. The urgency to get a deal done belongs to Lakers now, but circumstances and leverage can change quickly. https://t.co/RIralTBUe9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018

Boston’s extremely cautious on Leonard front. There’s so much uncertainty w/ Leonard’s future — health, free agent desires, etc. Will Leonard be same player? That’s hard to tell. Celtics don’t have to make a risky trade and have no intention to do so. It’s an interesting dance. https://t.co/gVECzgxrYM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018

San Antonio is reportedly seeking a “massive package” of young talent and draft picks for Leonard, who is a two-time All-Star and former Finals MVP.

Leonard has informed the Spurs organization of his desire to be sent to Los Angeles.

