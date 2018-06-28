Report: Spurs ‘Fully Engaged’ in Trade Talks with Several Teams on Kawhi 😳

by June 28, 2018
728

Here we go.

According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs are “fully engaged” in trade talks with several teams on Kawhi Leonard, including the Lakers and the Celtics:

San Antonio is reportedly seeking a “massive package” of young talent and draft picks for Leonard, who is a two-time All-Star and former Finals MVP.

Leonard has informed the Spurs organization of his desire to be sent to Los Angeles.

