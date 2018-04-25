Report: Spurs to Hold ‘All-Hands-on-Deck’ Meeting With Kawhi Leonard

The San Antonio Spurs’ season came to an end Tuesday night following a 99-91 Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors, and now they enter a summer of deep uncertainty.

The Spurs’ braintrust—led by head coach Gregg Popovich—is expected to sit down with superstar forward Kawhi Leonard during the offseason, and attempt to figure out if he still wants to be part of the team.

A lingering quad injury limited Leonard to just nine games and created a widely-publicized rift with the organization.

Per ESPN: