Report: Spurs ‘Ready’ to Move on from Kawhi Leonard

by June 29, 2018
2,588

The San Antonio Spurs initially hoped to salvage their relationship with Kawhi Leonard, but now, they’re reportedly prepared to move on from the disgruntled superstar.

The Spurs are actively discussing potential trades with multiple teams, though Leonard has indicated a desire to play in Los Angeles.

San Antonio has until the February 2019 trade deadline to come up with a deal or risk losing Kawhi for nothing when he becomes a free agent next summer.

Per the NY Times:

The San Antonio Spurs are moving closer to cutting ties with their superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, according to two people familiar with the team’s thinking, though the timetable on a potential trade remains unclear.

Realizing that hopes of repairing its damaged relationship with Leonard are fading by the day, San Antonio is ready to move on from Leonard provided that a palatable trade offer materializes this off-season, according to the people, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

But the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers have been pressing the Spurs to trade Leonard this week, as both teams believe that acquiring Leonard would put them in the pole position to try to sign LeBron James away from the Cleveland Cavaliers when free agency starts Sunday at 12:01 a.m., Eastern time. The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers are also known trade suitors for Leonard, whose reported desire to be dealt — to one of the Los Angeles teams, preferably the Lakers — emerged this month.

