Report: Suns ‘Leaning Toward’ Eventual Hiring of James Jones as Full-Time GM

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly “leaning toward” eventually hiring interim GM James Jones as the full-time GM, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Story soon on ESPN: Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is leaning toward the eventual hiring of interim general manager James Jones as the franchise’s full-time GM, league sources tell ESPN. Jones had been VP of Basketball Operations under former GM Ryan McDonough. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 9, 2018

As Wojnarowski states, Jones served as the VP of Basketball Operations under Ryan McDonough, who was fired by the organization on Monday.

The 38-year-old Jones played 14 seasons in the League (including two with the Suns from 2005-07) and won three NBA titles.

RELATED

Phoenix Suns Name James Jones VP of Basketball Operations