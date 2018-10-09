Report: Suns ‘Leaning Toward’ Eventual Hiring of James Jones as Full-Time GM

by October 09, 2018
161

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly “leaning toward” eventually hiring interim GM James Jones as the full-time GM, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

As Wojnarowski states, Jones served as the VP of Basketball Operations under Ryan McDonough, who was fired by the organization on Monday.

The 38-year-old Jones played 14 seasons in the League (including two with the Suns from 2005-07) and won three NBA titles.

RELATED
Phoenix Suns Name James Jones VP of Basketball Operations

 
