Report: Suns to Offer Clint Capela ‘Max or Near-Max’ Deal

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly “enamored” with Clint Capela, and plan to offer the big fella something in the neighborhood of a max contract this summer.

Capela, 23, becomes a restricted free agent July 1.

Source: Phoenix Suns "enamored" with Clint Capela, plan to offer max contract in free agency https://t.co/QVFUZ3wHNy — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) May 10, 2018

The big fella is a key cog in Houston’s attack, currently averaging 14.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Rockets during their playoff run.

Per USA Today: