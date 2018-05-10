Report: Suns to Offer Clint Capela ‘Max or Near-Max’ Deal

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly “enamored” with Clint Capela, and plan to offer the big fella something in the neighborhood of a max contract this summer.
Capela, 23, becomes a restricted free agent July 1.
Source: Phoenix Suns "enamored" with Clint Capela, plan to offer max contract in free agency https://t.co/QVFUZ3wHNy
— Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) May 10, 2018
The big fella is a key cog in Houston’s attack, currently averaging 14.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Rockets during their playoff run.
Per USA Today:
With free agency approaching, Capela is due for a huge payday. He is currently in the final year of his rookie deal, making approximately $2.3 million this season. Even though he is a restricted free agent, Clint Capela figures to have a list of suitors once July 1 arrives.
According to a league source, one such team is the Phoenix Suns. They have kept tabs on him throughout the season, and have reportedly become “enamored” with him. They have plans to offer Capela a max or near-max contract once free agency begins. The source requested anonymity because he isn’t authorized to comment on the Suns’ plans.
As for its center depth, Phoenix currently has only 35-year-old Tyson Chandler under contract for next season. Chandler is slated to earn $13 million.