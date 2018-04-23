Report: Suns Have Spoke To Jason Kidd, Vinny Del Negro About Coaching Job

by April 23, 2018
275

The Phoenix Suns have expressed interest in both Jason Kidd and Vinny Del Negro for their head coaching position, reports Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic:

Kidd, who has a career coaching record of 183-190, was formerly with the Nets and the Bucks. He was fired by Milwaukee after 45 games this season.

Del Negro played 38 games for the Suns from 2000-02 before retiring. He served as Phoenix’s director of player personnel in 2006 and was later promoted to assistant GM. As a coach previously with the Bulls (2008-10) and Clippers (2010-13), Del Negro has a career record of 210-184.

