Report: Thunder Want to ‘Rid Themselves’ of Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony‘s first season in OKC was nothing short of disastrous, and it might very well be his last, as the Thunder are reportedly looking to “rid themselves” of the future Hall of Famer.

Thunder offseason outlook: How will OKC handle Paul George, Carmelo Anthony after early playoff exit? https://t.co/cVXmSv7TVo — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) April 30, 2018

Anthony, 33, averaged a career-low 16.2 points in 78 regular season games, and was a non-factor in OKC’s five-game first round playoff exit.

The Thunder’s focus this summer will be on retaining All-Star forward Paul George.

Per Sporting News: