Report: Tobias Harris Rejects Clippers’ $80 Million Offer

by July 23, 2018
LA Clippers forward Tobias Harris reportedly turned down an $80 million contract extension offer from the team.

The talks are said to be amicable, and Harris will hold out for a much larger payday next summer.

Harris, 26, is entering the final year of his current deal.

Per NBA.com:

The seven-year veteran, who averaged career-highs in scoring (18.6 ppg), rebounds (5.5 rpg), assists (2.4 apg) and 3-point shooting (41.1 percent) last season, has turned down an $80 million extension offer from the LA Clippers, Aldridge reports. Instead, the 6-foot-9 forward will play out the final season of his current contract before entering unrestricted free agency in 2019.

The Clippers are Harris’ fourth team in seven years after he was dealt by Detroit in exchange for former All-Star forward Blake Griffin in January. The Clippers continued to play competitive basketball behind Harris and leading scorer Lou Williams before ultimately falling from the Western Conference playoff race in the final weeks of the season.

  
