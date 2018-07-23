Report: Tobias Harris Rejects Clippers’ $80 Million Offer

LA Clippers forward Tobias Harris reportedly turned down an $80 million contract extension offer from the team.

The talks are said to be amicable, and Harris will hold out for a much larger payday next summer.

Clippers forward @tobias31 turns down $80 million extension offer from team, per sources. Amicable discussions. But he’ll play out final year of his current deal and be UFA next summer, when he’d be eligible for 5 yrs/$188M max from Clips or 4/$145.5 elsewhere. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 22, 2018

As Aldridge notes, it makes zero sense for Tobias Harris to take the extension when he could be eligible for so much more next summer. With the current #Clippers roster construction, a career year for Tobias is very much a possibility. https://t.co/sVdxj8iA55 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 23, 2018

Harris, 26, is entering the final year of his current deal.

Per NBA.com: