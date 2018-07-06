Report: Tony Parker Signs Two-Year Deal with the Charlotte Hornets 🐝

An 17-year era came to end Friday afternoon after Tony Parker reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, per Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Tony Parker has agreed to sign with Charlotte, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2018

The four-time NBA Finals champion averaged 7.7 points and 3.5 assists per contest last season.

Parker isn’t the first member of the Spurs organization to head to Queen City this offseason, he’ll be joining first-year Hornets head coach James Borrego. Borrego was an assistant in San Antonio in 2003-2010 and 2015-2018.

