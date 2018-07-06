Report: Tony Parker Signs Two-Year Deal with the Charlotte Hornets 🐝

by July 06, 2018
41

An 17-year era came to end Friday afternoon after Tony Parker reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, per Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

The four-time NBA Finals champion averaged 7.7 points and 3.5 assists per contest last season.

Parker isn’t the first member of the Spurs organization to head to Queen City this offseason, he’ll be joining first-year Hornets head coach James Borrego. Borrego was an assistant in San Antonio in 2003-2010 and 2015-2018.

RELATED: 2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker

You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard and Gregg Popovich Hold Meeting

2 weeks ago
4,041
NBA

Happy 36th Birthday, Tony Parker 🎉

2 months ago
609
NBA

Tony Parker Unsure if He’ll Re-Sign With the Spurs

2 months ago
5,252
NBA

Stephen Jackson: Gregg Popovich Behind the Kawhi Leonard Drama

3 months ago
9,873
tony parker kawhi leonard
NBA

Tony Parker: My Quad Injury ‘100 Times Worse’ Than Kawhi Leonard’s

4 months ago
5,453
NBA

Tony Parker: Kawhi Leonard’s Return Won’t Be Easy

4 months ago
3,181
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Tony Parker Signs Two-Year Deal with the Charlotte Hornets 🐝

7 mins ago
41

Report: Celtics Confident They Can Re-Sign Kyrie Irving

17 mins ago
229

Report: Thunder and Carmelo Anthony Plan to Part Ways

3 hours ago
729

David Fizdale Wants to Experiment New Lineups with Kristaps Porzingis

5 hours ago
481

Report: Kyle O’Quinn Signs One-Year Deal with the Pacers

5 hours ago
1,316