Report: Toronto, OKC Discussed a Trade for Russell Westbrook and Paul George

The OKC Thunder reportedly discussed a trade that would have sent Russell Westbrook and fellow All-Star Paul George to Toronto.

Rival NBA teams have been aware of the discontent of OKC's two stars: Paul George — and Russell Westbrook, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Leonard pushed the Clippers in recent days to deliver him a second star, and they did. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2019

In the end, the Raptors didn’t have enough assets to make the blockbuster swap work, and lost Kawhi Leonard to L.A., where the Clippers made the necessary moves and stunningly paired him with George.

At all 😤 RT @JalenRose: I am not accepting any Westbrook slander!!!! — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) July 6, 2019

The Raptors tried absolutely everything to retain Kawhi, but the lure of playing back home in California with a strong enough cast to take on the Lakers with LeBron James and Anthony Davis proved too strong.

Sources: Leonard and George met in LA earlier in week. Clippers had long been frontrunners for Leonard, but it is unlikely he would've made final leap to sign without PG trade. Clippers imagined Leonard as part of a Lakers Big 3 — and knew they had no choice. They did OKC deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Let the Battle of L.A. begin.

ESPN story on OKC’s Sam Presti leveraging the Clippers and Raptors on a Paul George trade, a deal ultimately dictating the balance of power in the NBA. https://t.co/Etm0YwVLmB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Per ESPN:

George and Leonard wanted to play together, and George and his agent, CAA’s Aaron Mintz, approached Thunder general manager Sam Presti in recent days and requested a trade, league sources said. Leonard’s message to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank was essentially this: Get George, and you’ll get me. To Leonard, the cost was immaterial. He wanted to walk into a championship contender and believed George represented the co-star that he needed to combat James and Davis, sources said. Leonard wanted to play for Doc Rivers, a coach with whom he could feel a kinship that existed with Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, sources said. Had [Sam] Presti been able to strike a deal for George with Toronto — and Leonard was willing to stay — George was believed to be willing to join the Raptors, sources said. Presti pursued a package of Russell Westbrook and George to the Raptors — with the NBA’s Most Improved Player, forward Pascal Siakam, as the centerpiece of a broader, asset-crippling deal — but Ujiri couldn’t keep up with the Clippers’ willingness to unload unprotected first-round picks into the middle of the next decade, league sources said. Simply, Toronto didn’t have the depth of picks it needed to get a deal done — nor the certainty that getting George would make Leonard stay with the Raptors, sources said. The Raptors could have been looking at adding Westbrook, with four years, $171 million left on his deal, and George to a roster that Leonard still might have fled. Toronto extended itself as far as it could for Leonard, but Ujiri could never be sure that the Thunder even wanted to do a deal with them — and perhaps were just using the Raptors to squeeze more out of the Clippers.

Related Thunder Deal Paul George To Clippers For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Five 1sts