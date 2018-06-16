Unrestricted free agent Trevor Ariza is apparently seeking a $50-60 million contract, reports USA Today‘s Kelly Iko:
According to a person with knowledge of Ariza’s thinking, the veteran small forward will seek a larger deal once free agency arrives. Ariza is believed to want a contract in the range of $50-60 million over 4-5 years, more than $30-40 million Houston would likely offer. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak on the record about Ariza or the Rockets’ free agency plans.
Ariza, who will turn 33 on June 30, just finished the final season of a four-year, $32-million deal signed in the summer of 2014. The versatile forward averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.
