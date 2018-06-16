Report: Trevor Ariza Seeking $50-60 Million Deal in Free Agency

by June 16, 2018
1,524

Unrestricted free agent Trevor Ariza is apparently seeking a $50-60 million contract, reports USA Today‘s Kelly Iko:

According to a person with knowledge of Ariza’s thinking, the veteran small forward will seek a larger deal once free agency arrives. Ariza is believed to want a contract in the range of $50-60 million over 4-5 years, more than $30-40 million Houston would likely offer. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak on the record about Ariza or the Rockets’ free agency plans.

Ariza, who will turn 33 on June 30, just finished the final season of a four-year, $32-million deal signed in the summer of 2014. The versatile forward averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

RELATED
Report: Rockets ‘Aggressively Pursuing’ Ryan Anderson Trade

 
You Might Also Like
ryan anderson trade
NBA

Report: Rockets ‘Aggressively Pursuing’ Ryan Anderson Trade

5 days ago
17,584
NBA

Dwyane Wade: LeBron James to Prioritize Lifestyle and Family in Free Agency

5 days ago
7,628
NBA

Report: DeAndre Jordan Frustrated with Clippers, Interested in Joining Rockets

1 week ago
5,087
paul george rockets
NBA

Report: Rockets Will Be ‘Aggressive’ in Paul George Free Agency

1 week ago
3,696
NBA

Report: LeBron James and Paul George to Discuss Teaming Up

2 weeks ago
31,770
Chris Paul
NBA

Report: Chris Paul to Demand Max Contract 💰

2 weeks ago
8,950
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Peep the Invite List for the 2018 NBA Draft Green Room 👀

2 hours ago
1,069

Kyrie Irving Only Plays as the Celtics in NBA 2K 🎮

4 hours ago
1,372

Report: Trevor Ariza Seeking $50-60 Million Deal in Free Agency

6 hours ago
1,524

Dwight Howard Reveals What He Was Thinking When He Posterized Jrue Holiday

7 hours ago
1,585

Report: Suns Expected to Probe a Kawhi Leonard Trade Using No. 1 Pick

8 hours ago
3,978