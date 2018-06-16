Unrestricted free agent Trevor Ariza is apparently seeking a $50-60 million contract, reports USA Today‘s Kelly Iko:

According to a person with knowledge of Ariza’s thinking, the veteran small forward will seek a larger deal once free agency arrives. Ariza is believed to want a contract in the range of $50-60 million over 4-5 years, more than $30-40 million Houston would likely offer. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak on the record about Ariza or the Rockets’ free agency plans.