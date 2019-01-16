Report: Turkish Government Seeking Arrest Warrant for Enes Kanter

The Turkish government is reportedly seeking an arrest warrant for New York Knicks center Enes Kanter, alleging he is part of a terror organization, according to the Associated Press.

Turkish prosecutors are seeking an international arrest warrant for New York Knicks player Enes Kanter, accusing him of membership in a terror organization. Sabah newspaper says the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office had also prepared an extradition request for the NBA player. Officials at the prosecutor’s office could not be reached for comment. Sabah says prosecutors are seeking an Interpol “Red Notice” citing Kanter’s ties to Fethullah Gulen, who is blamed for a failed coup in 2016, and accusing him of providing financial support to his group.

An Interpol “Red Notice” is “a request to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition.” Kanter responded to the report on Twitter:

Turkish Government can NOT present any single piece of evidence of my wrongdoing. 🤷‍♂️ I don’t even have a parking ticket in the US 😂 (True) I have always been a law-abiding resident. 😇 https://t.co/DxLgvFcTST — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 16, 2019

Since 2017, Kanter has been outspoken against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He did not accompany the Knicks to London for a game on Thursday, fearing for his life.

RELATED

Enes Kanter: Turkish Politics Limiting Endorsements