Report: Warriors Fear DeMarcus Cousins Tore His Left Quad

DeMarcus Cousins went down Monday night with a non-contact left quad injury, and Golden State reportedly fears he tore it.

Keep Boogie in your thoughts — he’s going to have an MRI in the next 24 hours after injuring his quad. 🙏🏽 (via @BleacherReport ) pic.twitter.com/q57Nre3wu4

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called it a “a pretty significant quad injury” following a historic 135-131 loss to the LA Clippers in Game 2.

An MRI exam Tuesday will determine Boogie’s fate.

Per ESPN:

The best-case scenario could be a strained quad, but there was evidence that Cousins’ noncontact injury, which occurred while he was pursuing a loose ball in Monday’s 135-131 Game 2 loss to the LA Clippers, was serious and season-ending, league sources said.

“There’s a pretty significant quad injury,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “We’ll get an MRI [on Tuesday], but he’s going to be out for — I’ll just say a while because I think it’s unclear right now how long he’ll be out. It’s significant.”

Cousins’ injury left the Warriors’ locker room stunned. After all the hard work the former All-Star put into getting back on the floor, his teammates couldn’t believe he faced the possibility of being done for the postseason.

“It’s tough, for sure,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. “You feel for him considering what he’s been through this last year. This is a big stage, the playoffs. He’s been looking forward to this. I don’t know the extent of the injury at this point. Hope he gets back sooner than later. Just man-to-man in terms of him, what he’s been through, it’s tough for sure. There’s no sugarcoating it at all. You hate seeing that opportunity again on this big stage taken away from him like that.”