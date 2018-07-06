Report: Bulls Match Kings’ $78 Million Offer Sheet to Zach LaVine 💰

by July 06, 2018
635

It didn’t take long for the Chicago Bulls to decide if they wanted to bring back budding star Zach LaVine — management decided to match the Sacramento Kings’ $78 million offer sheet just two hours after it was first reported by Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

The $78 million deal is the richest non-max contract deal signed so far in free agency.

LaVine played 24 games last season after coming back from an ACL injury he suffered while with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017. The athletic guard had little issues getting back up to game speed with his new squad in Chicago, averaging 16.7 points per contest over that span.

RELATED: Zach LaVine Says ‘I’m Not Going To Stop’ Until I’m ‘An Elite Player’

