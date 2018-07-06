Report: Bulls Match Kings’ $78 Million Offer Sheet to Zach LaVine 💰

It didn’t take long for the Chicago Bulls to decide if they wanted to bring back budding star Zach LaVine — management decided to match the Sacramento Kings’ $78 million offer sheet just two hours after it was first reported by Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

RFA Zach LaVine has agreed to a four-year, $80M offer sheet with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell Yahoo. The Chicago Bulls have 48 hours to match. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2018

The Bulls have decided to match Sacramento's $78M offer sheet to Zach LaVine, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2018

The $78 million deal is the richest non-max contract deal signed so far in free agency.

LaVine played 24 games last season after coming back from an ACL injury he suffered while with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017. The athletic guard had little issues getting back up to game speed with his new squad in Chicago, averaging 16.7 points per contest over that span.

