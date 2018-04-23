This Restaurant In Milwaukee Couldn’t Seat Giannis After His Game-Winner

by April 23, 2018
3,223

After converting the game-winning tip-in to lift the Bucks over the Celtics in Game 4 on Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo took a surprising L at BelAir Cantina.

The Mexican restaurant in Milwaukee wasn’t able to seat The Greek Freak and his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, as quickly as they hoped.

An apology came later via Facebook:

“We are very sorry we weren’t able to seat Giannis Antetokounmpo in as timely of a manner as we would have hoped. The Milwaukee Bucks big win, thanks to his tip in and the team’s great play, combined with today’s spring weather had people turn out in droves to celebrate and we had quite a wait. We were honored he came in for a celebratory meal, and wish we could have accommodated him right away. We welcome him back Thursday after another Bucks win and will hold open a table.”

Mariah posted the following image of Giannis on Twitter, making it clear the couple still has love for BelAir Cantina:

Kevin Durant: Giannis Antetokounmpo Should 'Play for Himself'

 
