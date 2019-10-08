Rich Paul: Bucks Would’ve Reached NBA Finals With Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis would have led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA Finals were he in Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s place last season, according to super-agent Rich Paul.

Paul insists it’s no knock on The Greek Freak: AD is simply a superior player.

New story: Anthony Davis has a new life with the Los Angeles Lakers. A look inside how it all went down and how L.A. is already fitting AD just fine https://t.co/HiwCacR3zE — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 8, 2019

Davis, who forced his way to L.A. this summer, believes the Lakers can win it all in 2019-20.

Per ESPN:

“He’s just as talented as anyone who’s ever played this game,” Paul says. “Six-11, makes 3s, blocks shots. I think he’s one of the better passing big men in our game. In my opinion, this is what makes him different from Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. “Like, if you put Anthony Davis on that Bucks team last year, they’d be playing in the Finals. He knows how to make guys better. That’s not a knock to Giannis, but that’s just what [I think].” [Davis] found his new team. He hopes to find the Larry O’Brien trophy in his hands in June. “I really feel like we can win it.”

Related Rich Paul: Anthony Davis Sacrificed $4 Million to Help the Lakers