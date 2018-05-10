Rick Carlisle Denies Rumors He Is Interested In Bucks’ Head Coaching Job

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle quickly shot down rumors that he’s interested in the Bucks head coaching vacancy, via Marc Stein of the New York Times:

Rick Carlisle just issued the following statement: “Rumors that I have interest in the Milwaukee Bucks’ job are completely inaccurate. I work for Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks.” — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 10, 2018

Earlier this week, Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times said the following on 105.7 FM The Fan in Milwaukee:

.@GeryWoelfel – “The hottest name that nobody has talked about is Rick Carlisle…The word going around is that he is interested in the #Bucks job and if that’s true it would be a no-brainer. As far as front-runners though, I’m hearing Mike Budenholzer and Monty Williams.” — 105.7FM The FAN (@1057FMTheFan) May 8, 2018

Carlisle has been with Dallas since 2008 and is signed through 2022.

