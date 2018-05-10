Rick Carlisle Denies Rumors He Is Interested In Bucks’ Head Coaching Job

by May 10, 2018
84

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle quickly shot down rumors that he’s interested in the Bucks head coaching vacancy, via Marc Stein of the New York Times:

Earlier this week, Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times said the following on 105.7 FM The Fan in Milwaukee:

Carlisle has been with Dallas since 2008 and is signed through 2022.

