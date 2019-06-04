Ricky Rubio: ‘I Am Not Priority Number One’ for the Utah Jazz

Ricky Rubio says Utah’s front-office told him he is “not priority number one” this summer.

Rubio, 28, will be an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Ricky Rubio, minutes ago on spanish TV: "Utah has let me know that I am not a priority for them" (thanks to Google translate). — El Jazz (@Jazz_Spain) June 2, 2019

The Jazz explored trade options for the veteran point guard this season, who averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 assists in 27.9 minutes per game, and says he wants to play for an NBA title contender.

Spanish journalist @ernestmacia talked with @rickyrubio9: "I want to play a leading role and to be in a team with playoffs aspirations. @MarcGasol made me envious." @utahjazz pic.twitter.com/RSfly5gw1d — Raúl Barrigón (@BarriHoopsHype) May 31, 2019

Per The Salt Lake Tribune:

In a recent interview with Catalunya Radio, Rubio was quoted as saying [in Catalan], “[Utah has] let me know that I am not priority number one. Then, we have to look for other options.” The Jazz front office declined to comment on the report. Rubio himself seemed to recognize in the immediate aftermath of the season that the likelihood of him returning was apparently slim, in spite of his professed desire to remain with the team. “When free agency comes, now that the season is over, I can start thinking and see where I want to go, where I can go,” Rubio told the SLC media. “But one thing I’m gonna look [at] for sure is the best situation for me, with the coach and the team. … I want to be happy. I’m gonna try to find the best situation for me to perform and be happy.”

