RJ Barrett Gunning for Rookie of the Year Award

RJ Barrett has two goals for his first year in the NBA: a Rookie of the Year award, and a playoff berth for New York.

Barrett says he has been “doubted” his whole life, which only serves as added motivation.

RJ Barrett, firmly in the spotlight, is ready to silence the doubters https://t.co/KNhSSHwJrq — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) August 29, 2019

The 19-year-old adds that he views himself as simply a playmaker for the Knicks, and isn’t wedded to any single position on the floor.

Per The NY Daily News:

“Being the Canadian kid, I’ve kind of been doubted my whole life,” Barrett told the Daily News. “So I’m just used to it now.” Barrett set the ambitious goals of a playoff appearance and Rookie of the Year. “(Rookie of the Year) is definitely important. It’s something I’ve been thinking about since I was a kid,” he said. “So I thought the only way to do that is to work hard.”

Related Zion Williamson: Knicks Getting a ‘Killer’ in RJ Barrett