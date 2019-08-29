RJ Barrett Gunning for Rookie of the Year Award

RJ Barrett has two goals for his first year in the NBA: a Rookie of the Year award, and a playoff berth for New York.

Barrett says he has been “doubted” his whole life, which only serves as added motivation.

The 19-year-old adds that he views himself as simply a playmaker for the Knicks, and isn’t wedded to any single position on the floor.

Per The NY Daily News:

“Being the Canadian kid, I’ve kind of been doubted my whole life,” Barrett told the Daily News. “So I’m just used to it now.”

Barrett set the ambitious goals of a playoff appearance and Rookie of the Year.

“(Rookie of the Year) is definitely important. It’s something I’ve been thinking about since I was a kid,” he said. “So I thought the only way to do that is to work hard.”

Related Zion Williamson: Knicks Getting a 'Killer' in RJ Barrett

  
