Robin Lopez has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. The center will, for the first time since his run at Stanford, play for the same team as his brother Brook Lopez.

Haynes adds that Lopez will sign for two-years with the second year being a player option. He’ll earn the full room exception, which will total $9.8 million.

While the Bucks will get non-stop hilarity out of the sibling pairing, they’ll also get another solid big man to anchor their rotation. Lopez averaged 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in an elderstatemen role for the Bulls last season.