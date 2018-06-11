Report: Rockets ‘Aggressively Pursuing’ Ryan Anderson Trade

by June 11, 2018
5,877
ryan anderson trade

Rockets GM Daryl Morey is “aggressively pursuing” trades to offload Ryan Anderson‘s contract, reports USA Today’s Kelly Iko.

Anderson, 30, has two years and $41.7 million left on his deal. He played in just 11 playoff games for the Rockets, averaging 8.6 minutes per game.

According to two people with knowledge of the Rockets’ thinking, the team’s general manager Daryl Morey is intent on moving Anderson in a trade.

One person said the Rockets could pursue buyout options if no such agreement is met.

  
