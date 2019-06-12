The Houston Rockets will take a flyer on Deyonta Davis, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Daryl Morey and company will roll the dice on the former Michigan State Spartan and claim him off of waivers.

Davis was waived by the Atlanta Hawks yesterday after signing a pair of 10-day deals and eventually a rest of the season contract with the franchise.

The Rockets will assume Davis’ contract, which comes with a non-guaranteed 2019-20 season. Houston may part ways with the big man before July 31 and avoid the cap hit.

Davis will earn $1.6 million this season should he manage to stick with the team through Houston and may not be such a bad fit if he does. The Rockets haven’t been afraid to take risks with their frontcourt, trading for and eventually moving on from Marquese Chriss last summer and, more successfully, adding Kenneth Faried mid-season.

The only other team the 22-year-old has seen NBA action for has been the Grizzlies, the team that drafted him 31st overall back in 2016.