Rockets Claim Deyonta Davis Off Waivers

by June 12, 2019
289
Deyonta Davis of the Atlanta Hawks

The Houston Rockets will take a flyer on Deyonta Davis, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Daryl Morey and company will roll the dice on the former Michigan State Spartan and claim him off of waivers.

Davis was waived by the Atlanta Hawks yesterday after signing a pair of 10-day deals and eventually a rest of the season contract with the franchise.

The Rockets will assume Davis’ contract, which comes with a non-guaranteed 2019-20 season. Houston may part ways with the big man before July 31 and avoid the cap hit.

Davis will earn $1.6 million this season should he manage to stick with the team through Houston and may not be such a bad fit if he does. The Rockets haven’t been afraid to take risks with their frontcourt, trading for and eventually moving on from Marquese Chriss last summer and, more successfully, adding Kenneth Faried mid-season.

The only other team the 22-year-old has seen NBA action for has been the Grizzlies, the team that drafted him 31st overall back in 2016.

    
You Might Also Like

Kevin Durant: ‘It’s Going to Be a Journey But I’m Built for This’

20 mins ago
229
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant Has Undergone Surgery On Ruptured Achilles

5 hours ago
1,086
Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans

Celtics, Lakers Engage Pels In Separate Anthony Davis Trade Talks

5 hours ago
1,079
Aron Baynes of the Boston Celtics

Aron Baynes Exercises 2019-20 Player Option

5 hours ago
235
Lindsay Gottlieb of the Cal Bears

Cavs Hiring Vaunted NCAA Women’s Basketball Coach Lindsay Gottlieb

8 hours ago
622
Luka Samanic prepares for the NBA Draft

After Withdrawals, 98 Early Entry Draft Candidates Remain

9 hours ago
755

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kevin Durant: ‘It’s Going to Be a Journey But I’m Built for This’

20 mins ago
229
Deyonta Davis of the Atlanta Hawks

Rockets Claim Deyonta Davis Off Waivers

2 hours ago
289

Zion Harmon Is Married to the Game 🤞🏽

5 hours ago
275
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant Has Undergone Surgery On Ruptured Achilles

5 hours ago
1,086
Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans

Celtics, Lakers Engage Pels In Separate Anthony Davis Trade Talks

5 hours ago
1,079