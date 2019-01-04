Rockets GM: James Harden Maybe the ‘Best Offensive Player of All Time’

James Harden is arguably the “greatest offensive player ever,” according to Rockets general manager Daryl Morey (echoing a familiar sentiment in H-Town.)

Harden is currently playing at a “level that almost nobody in NBA history has been at,” says Morey.

Harden led Houston to a dramatic 135-134 overtime road win Thursday night against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The NBA’s reigning MVP finished with 44 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds—including the game-winning three-pointer—and says his confidence is “through the roof.”

Per ESPN:

“You could argue for him as the best offensive player of all time,” Rockets general manager Daryl Morey told ESPN. “To be able to say that with a straight face, and not have it be GM speak or coachspeak, is pretty amazing. There’s a whole bunch of ways to measure it, but he’s for sure in the conversation as the greatest offensive player ever.” Harden, who is leading the NBA with a career-high 33.6 points per game, is unquestionably in the midst of one of the most spectacular offensive stretches in recent NBA history. He has scored at least 40 points in five consecutive games, joining Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson as the only players to have such streaks in the past 50 years. “He’s at a level that almost nobody in NBA history has been at,” Morey said. “We’re obviously focused on April and beyond, but it’s special to watch right now.” The Rockets have soared from 14th to fourth place in the Western Conference standings by winning 11 of their past 12 games despite co-star Chris Paul missing the past six games (all victories) because of a strained hamstring. Harden has averaged 40.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists during Houston’s 11-1 hot streak.

