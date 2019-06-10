Rockets, Mike D’Antoni Re-Negotiating Extension

Mike D’Antoni and the Rockets are reportedly close to an agreement after restarting talks on a contract extension.

Owner Tim Fertitta and general manager Daryl Morey paid D’Antoni a visit at his offseason home in West Virginia to gauge his interest.

D’Antoni’s agent says the situation in Houston had “clearly gone astray.”

“Did Mike speak to those guys down there? Yes, he did,” [Agent Warren] LeGarie told ESPN. “As always, they asked Mike what he thought, and Mike said, ‘Sounds great, but talk to Warren.’ Mike’s job is coaching, and he leaves the negotiating to me. “Mike is always affable with everybody out there, not trying to raise the rancor in a situation clearly gone astray.” After the previous talks ended, Fertitta told reporters during a hastily arranged media availability that the offer to D’Antoni was a one-year extension with a $5 million base salary plus $4 million in incentives for advancing in the playoffs. LeGarie maintains D’Antoni deserves a multiyear extension with a higher base salary than what the Rockets have offered so far.

