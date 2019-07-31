Rockets Waive Center Deyonta Davis

by July 31, 2019
1
Deyonta Davis of the Atlanta Hawks

The Houston Rockets have waived big man Deyonta Davis, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports. The 22-year-old second-round pick from 2016 was claimed by the franchise earlier this summer.

Davis was originally waived by the Atlanta Hawks in June after signing a multiyear end-of-season deal late in 2018-19, prior to that he had joined the club on a 10-day deal.

Davis has shown promise throughout multiple stops in the NBA but has found himself without a permanent home after his selection with the 31st pick three years ago.

The Michigan State product will be an unrestricted free agents if he clears waivers this time. If he’s claimed, $250,000 of his non-guaranteed 2019-20 year will become guaranteed.

    
