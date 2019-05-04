Bucks 123, Celtics 116 (Milwaukee leads 2-1)

Milwaukee used a 40-point third quarter to open up a lead that they never relented. Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated on the offensive end, scoring 32 points, including 16 made free throws. The possible MVP added 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Kyrie Irving led Boston in scoring with 29 points.

Nuggets 137, Blazers 140 (Portland leads 2-1)

Portland and Denver battled into four straight overtimes until Rodney Hood‘s go-ahead 3-pointer sealed the Nuggets’ fate. Hood had the benefit of fresh legs, only playing 23 minutes. For perspective, Portland’s CJ McCollum led the team with 60 played minutes.

On the other side, Nikola Jokic notched a triple-double of 33 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists. Now Denver will have to regroup and aim to tie the series 2-2 in Game 4.