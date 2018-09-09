Rodney Hood Reportedly Agrees to One-Year, $3.4 Million Contract with Cavs

by September 09, 2018
247
Rodney Hood

Rodney Hood and the Cavs have reportedly come to terms on a contract, per The Athletic.

Hood will now be an unrestricted free agent next season, freeing him up to chase a contract in the $10-12 million range. The Cavs traded for Hood at the deadline last February. He averaged 11 points in his 21 regular season games with the wine & gold. After spotty playing time throughout the postseason, Hood had an impressive 25 combined points in Games 3 and 4 in the Finals. The 25 year old is entering his fifth season in the League with career averages of 13 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

