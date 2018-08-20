Rudy Gay: ‘I Feel Athletic Again’

Rudy Gay says he is fully recovered from a ruptured left Achilles tendon he suffered in January 2017.

Gay, 32, feels “athletic again.”

Rudy Gay discusses being reunited with his "brother" DeMar DeRozan, "feeling athletic" again and his bemused reation to Vegas oddsmakers placing #Spurs over/under for wins at 43.5 this season ("Nobody expects us to win. I don't know why.") https://t.co/vtwMgroQrt — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) August 20, 2018

Gay looks forward to teaming up with DeMar DeRozan in San Antonio, and expects the Spurs to prove critics wrong.

Per The Express-News: