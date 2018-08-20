Rudy Gay: ‘I Feel Athletic Again’

by August 20, 2018
1,597

Rudy Gay says he is fully recovered from a ruptured left Achilles tendon he suffered in January 2017.

Gay, 32, feels “athletic again.”

Gay looks forward to teaming up with DeMar DeRozan in San Antonio, and expects the Spurs to prove critics wrong.

Per The Express-News:

“Everything is clicking,” he said. “I feel athletic again.”

Gay credits his sense of well being to a summer of hard work in the gym and weight room intermingled with his usual full schedule of community involvement and NBA outreach, including playing in the league’s Africa Game 2018.

“I’ve been working hard, man,” Gay said at his boys’ high school basketball showcase for East Coast teams he hosts annually. “I lost about five pounds. Last year was a little bit of a struggle for me, so I tried to alleviate that by taking the weight off my feet by losing a couple of pounds through working out and eating better. It’s now or never right now for me.”

  
