Rudy Gay will become a free agent after opting out of his $8.8 million player option for next season with the Spurs, reports ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Gay, 31, averaged a career-low 21.6 minutes last season in San Antonio after tearing his achilles in January of 2017.

Minnesota's Jamal Crawford has declined his $4.5M player option for 2018-19 season, league sources tell Yahoo. Crawford averaged 10.3 points in 20.7 minutes for T'Wolves last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2018

