Rudy Gay: ‘Night and Day’ Difference Between Spurs, Raptors

by August 06, 2018
3,028
Rudy Gay says the difference between the Spurs and Raptors organizations is like “night and day.”

Gay, who was traded by Raptors GM Masi Ujiri in 2013, said the Spurs are always up-front with their players, which “doesn’t happen much in the NBA.”

He added that the Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan trade “shows you the difference between the San Antonio Spurs and other organizations.”

Via the Hartford Courant‘s UConn Insider podcast:

“The best part about San Antonio, they do right by you. They do right by their players, do right by their staff. That doesn’t happen much in the NBA, to be honest with you. It doesn’t happen much.” […]

“On one side, there was [Leonard] that was trying to get out, get to a bigger market. They were totally being up-front with him, and then they trade him for a guy (DeRozan) where, that organization wasn’t being up-front with him at all.

“So, I mean, it’s just night and day. That trade right there shows you the difference between the San Antonio Spurs and other organizations.”

DeMar DeRozan Feels Misled by the Raptors

   
