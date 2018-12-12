Rudy Gobert: ‘I’m Gonna Do Justice Myself. And it’s Gonna Get Ugly’

Rudy Gobert feels he’s not getting enough protection from the referees, and vows to hand out his own brand of justice if he has to.

The Utah Jazz center knows it’s not easy officiating NBA games, but says action needs to be taken when defenders try to hurt him.

Rudy Gobert picked up five personal fouls and one technical in 21 minutes during Monday's loss in Oklahoma City. Afterward, he had a few thoughts on the referees. https://t.co/lbql9rICEs — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) December 11, 2018

The big fella picked up five fouls in 21 minutes during Monday night’s 122-113 road loss to the OKC Thunder.

Per the Salt Lake Tribune: