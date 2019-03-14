Post Up: Russell Westbrook Posts 26th Triple-Double of Season vs. Nets

Nets 96 (36-34), Thunder 108 (42-26)

Oklahoma City closed with an exclamation point against Brooklyn, outscoring the Nets 66-44 in the second half to secure the win. Russell Westbrook registered his 26th triple-double of the season with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Warriors 106 (46-21), Rockets 104 (42-26)

Golden State held off Houston in the closing moments to secure the road win. DeMarcus Cousins stepped up with Kevin Durant out, putting in 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Klay Thompson led the team in scoring with 30 points.

Magic 90 (31-38), Wizards 100 (29-39)

Washington enjoyed a triple threat of scoring from Bradley Beal (23 points), Thomas Bryant (21 points) and Jabari Parker (19 points) in their home win. Nikola Vucevic put in 20 points for the Magic.



Pistons 74 (34-33), Heat 108 (32-35)

Miami controlled this game from start to finish, never letting up the lead at any point. Detroit scored 18 points or fewer in three of the four quarters. Justise Winslow led the Heat in scoring with 16 points.



Grizzlies 111 (28-41), Hawks 132 (24-45)

Six Hawks hit double-digit scoring as Atlanta overwhelmed Memphis’ defense in the win. The young duo of John Collins (27 points, 12 rebounds) and Trae Young (22 points, eight assists) led the way for their team.



Jazz 114 (38-29), Suns 97 (16-53)

Donovan Mitchell led his team with 26 points as the Jazz coasted to a road win over the Suns. Devin Booker scored 27 points for Phoenix.

