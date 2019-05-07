Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has undergone surgery to repair a torn ligament in his non-shooting hand, the team announced in a press release. The All-Star is expected to return to basketball activities in three weeks.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young of ESPN, who broke the story, Westbrook had played with the injured hand for the final six weeks of the season. He taped the damaged finger but didn’t disclose an injury to the public.

Per the press release, Westbrook had the procedure to repair a ligament on the fourth metacarpophalangeal joint on his left hand at the Kerlen-Jobe Institute.

Westbrook also had an elective arthroscopic procedure on his right knee in preparation for his usual offseason regiment.

Wojnarowski and Young write that Westbrook’s knee issues originated in the 2013 postseason (the Patrick Beverley incident), and while he went nearly five years without a procedure, he had a scope on it last September which cost him training camp in 2018 and the first two games of the season.