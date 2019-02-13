Russell Westbrook: ‘I’ve Been Blessed With the Talent to Not Give a F**k’

by February 13, 2019
Russell Westbrook insists the he does not care one iota about criticism of his game.

“I’ve been blessed with the talent to not give a f**k,” Westbrook says.

Russ has scaled back his game this season—while still rewriting the record books—allowing teammate and fellow All-Star Paul George to vault himself into the MVP discussion.

Per ESPN:

“I’ve been blessed with the talent to not give a f—,” Westbrook said on Wednesday. “And I don’t, regardless of what happens.”

Known for playing with a chip on his shoulder, Westbrook pushed back on the idea the criticism or noise serves as extra motivation, though.

“No. If you do — for what?” he said. “I stay even keel. The more even keel, the better. I don’t need somebody to motivate me to be able to wake up and come do my job. I motivate myself to be able to be the best I can be in the world, regardless of what other people say, good or bad. People can pat me on my back every day, I’m gonna give you the same response. As you guys know, I don’t change for nobody, for nothing. I do the same thing every night and I’m gonna continue to do that.”

