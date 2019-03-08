Post Up: Russell Westbrook Leads Thunder to OT Win in Portland

Pacers 98 (42-24), Bucks 117 (49-16)

Milwaukee got back on track after losing consecutive games to the Jazz and Suns. The Bucks outscored the Pacers by 15 points in the second half to seal the victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 29 points with 12 boards, 5 assists and a +20 plus/minus.

Thunder 129 (40-25), Blazers 121 (39-26) (OT)

In a game with 23 lead changes, OKC outscored Portland 16-8 in overtime to complete a 4-game season sweep of the Blazers.

Paul George had 32 points, 14 boards, 6 assists and a +19 plus/minus. Russell Westbrook scored a team-high 37 points, including 8 points in OT.

Damian Lillard dropped a season-high 51 points in the loss.

