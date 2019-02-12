Russell Westbrook Notches Record 10th Straight Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook moved passed Wilt Chamberlain in the rrecord books Monday night, registering his tenth consecutive triple-double in OKC’s 120-111 win against the visiting Trail Blazers.

Westbrook finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Paul George was even more dominant for the Thunder, torching Portland to the tune of 47 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the third triple-dip of his career.

Per the AP:

Westbrook broke a tie with Wilt Chamberlain, who had nine straight triple-doubles in 1968, by finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Westbrook already was the only person to average a triple-double in consecutive seasons, and he set the single-season record for triple-doubles with 42 in 2016-17.

“I just go play the game the right way,” he said. “It’s what I do. Go out and compete every night and leave it on the floor, and whatever happens, happens. I’m very, very blessed to be able to go out and play, and I don’t take it for granted.”

It was Westbrook’s 23rd triple-double of the season and the 127th of his career. Most important to the Thunder, the team has a 9-1 record during his triple-double run.

“I do know the most important thing for him is to win,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “That’s what he’s about. He wants to win. I think a lot of the things he does that he gets attention for in terms of the triple-doubles are things that impact winning for our team.”