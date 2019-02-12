Russell Westbrook Notches Record 10th Straight Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook moved passed Wilt Chamberlain in the rrecord books Monday night, registering his tenth consecutive triple-double in OKC’s 120-111 win against the visiting Trail Blazers.
Westbrook finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.
Russell Westbrook set an NBA record with his 10th straight triple-double — topping Wilt Chamberlain's mark — and the Thunder beat the Blazers.@CliffBruntAP https://t.co/7wHZOWsSuW
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 12, 2019
Paul George was even more dominant for the Thunder, torching Portland to the tune of 47 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the third triple-dip of his career.
Per the AP:
Westbrook broke a tie with Wilt Chamberlain, who had nine straight triple-doubles in 1968, by finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Westbrook already was the only person to average a triple-double in consecutive seasons, and he set the single-season record for triple-doubles with 42 in 2016-17.
“I just go play the game the right way,” he said. “It’s what I do. Go out and compete every night and leave it on the floor, and whatever happens, happens. I’m very, very blessed to be able to go out and play, and I don’t take it for granted.”
It was Westbrook’s 23rd triple-double of the season and the 127th of his career. Most important to the Thunder, the team has a 9-1 record during his triple-double run.
“I do know the most important thing for him is to win,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “That’s what he’s about. He wants to win. I think a lot of the things he does that he gets attention for in terms of the triple-doubles are things that impact winning for our team.”
Related
Post Up: Russell Westbrook and Paul George Record Historic Triple-Doubles