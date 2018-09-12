Russell Westbrook Has Surgery on Knee

Russell Westbrook had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Wednesday, the Thunder announced today.

According to a team press release, Westbrook was experiencing inflammation in his knee over the weekend and opted to have the “proactive procedure.”

Westbrook, who is beginning a five-year, $205 million extension this season, had multiple surgeries on the same knee in 2013 after tearing his meniscus.

He’ll be re-evaluated in four weeks.

