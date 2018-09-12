Russell Westbrook Has Surgery on Knee

by September 12, 2018
russell westbrook knee surgery

Russell Westbrook had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Wednesday, the Thunder announced today.

According to a team press release, Westbrook was experiencing inflammation in his knee over the weekend and opted to have the “proactive procedure.”

Westbrook, who is beginning a five-year, $205 million extension this season, had multiple surgeries on the same knee in 2013 after tearing his meniscus.

He’ll be re-evaluated in four weeks.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 12, 2018 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his right knee, Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti announced today.

The Thunder, Westbrook and his representation determined that after he experienced inflammation in his knee this past weekend that the best course of action was the proactive procedure, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache with Thunder medical personnel present at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles.

