Russell Westbrook: ‘When I Hoop I Have No Friends’

by October 29, 2019
55

Russell Westbrook did not allow for any sentimentality to alter his focus while facing his former Thunder teammates for the first time Monday night.

“On the court they know not to talk to me,” Westbrook told reporters after scoring 21 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and falling one assist shy of a triple-double in Houston’s 116-112 win.  

James Harden paced the Rockets with a game-high 40 points, and Chris Paul had 15 points, four assists and five rebounds in his return to H-Town following his trade to OKC this summer (he was honored with a video tribute in the first quarter.)
 

Per The AP:

“When I hoop I have no friends,” he said. “On the court they know not to talk to me.”
Some players seemed taken aback to see Westbrook in their locker room and a confused Dennis Schroder asked him what he was doing in there.

Westbrook smiled and said: “Same thing I’ve been doing, coming to check on my homies.”

Just before tipoff, Westbrook approached the Thunder bench and hugged coach Billy Donovan before slapping hands and greeting virtually every player on the bench.

